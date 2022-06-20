Obi-Wan Kenobi’s writer answers if there will be a second season

Obi-Wan Kenobi had a great reception from the fandom that was surprised by the reunion of the Jedi and Darth Vader. Will it have a second season?

Obi-Wan Kenobi came to Disney+ and there is only one episode of the series left to find out what happens to the Jedi Master and Darth Vader that he is doing his best to hunt down his former mentor who defeated him on Mustafar ten years earlier. Now the Empire is after the young Princess Leia with the aim of getting Kenobi out of hiding from him so that the Sith Lord can eliminate him, but not before making him suffer, as he wishes.

The program was well received by the fandom of starwars which celebrated the returns of Ewan McGregor like Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen in the skin of the threatening Darth Vader. Over time, the prequels became true classics and are highly valued by a significant portion of the franchise’s fans as a result of the restless imagination of george lucas.

Can Obi-Wan Kenobi return?

Now the scriptwriter of the series of Disney+, Joby Haroldtalked with Collider On the possibility of a second season: “I get asked about it constantly. I’ve been thinking about this for so long as a closed story that my mind is so focused on this as some kind of limited series, that I haven’t thought about it further. But he is a great character. They are all amazing characters.”.

There was also an opportunity to ask the writer if he will work on another project in the franchise: “I can’t talk about any of these questions. But I love Star Wars, and the experience of working on Star Wars hasn’t changed that in any way. It’s just made it a bigger part of my life, and I feel lucky to be a part of that.”expressed between laughter and with effusiveness.

For your part deborah chowdirector of Obi-Wan Kenobistated to RadioTimes: “There are more stories you could tell. Obviously, there’s another 10 years before we get to A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even seeing him ride through the arena at times is interesting.”. However, he also warned that a new batch of episodes “was not the intention”.

The season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi will arrive this week and many speculate with surprises such as the appearance of Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn or Natalie Portman as Padmé Amidala, building an even stronger bridge between the prequels and this TV show that pleasantly surprised fans of starwars. We will have to wait!

