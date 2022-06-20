Obi-Wan Kenobi, reunion with the Jedi master and his former apprentice to the dark side

At the time, the second trilogy (in order of release) of ‘Star Wars’ was received coldly, if not with acrimony, by critics who saw more cold artifice than new hope in the digital scenarios defended by George Lucas. Working on them was no pleasure either, as Ewan McGregor, a younger version of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, reiterated. Disney+ has released ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, a limited series in which Obi-Wan deals with the trauma of Order 66 (Palpatine’s Jedi purge plan) and, apparently, reunites with the past to the dark side Anakin Skywalker long before their duel in ‘Star Wars’.

The reason for this ‘revival’ is simple: although those of us grown up with the original films find it hard to believe, there is an entire generation (today’s twenties) for whom the prequels were their gateway to the ‘Star Wars’ universe. Now it is possible to play with your nostalgia. “When those movies were released, we only heard the voice of the critics, who decided that they were not good,” McGregor tells a few media, including ours, in virtual junket. “But in the end those kids for whom we made them have been making themselves heard.” After watching the romance scenes between Anakin and Padmé (Natalie Portman) get parodied ad nauseam for years, Christensen has been relieved to learn that some sincerely love 2000s movies. “If I come back now, it’s because of that fan base,” he tells us. “It has been somewhat comforting. I can’t express what it means for a fan to walk up to you and express his full appreciation for Anakin.”

At first, the reunion between old friends should not happen, but the director and ‘showrunner’ Deborah Chow (signer of a couple of episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’) insisted that it was not possible to tell the story of Obi-Wan without refer to Anakin or Vader. Chow worked on the project from the beginning, when Hossein Amini (‘Drive’) was at the helm of the scripts. Some ideas of the latter ended up in the bin, as explained by The Hollywood Reporter, due to the excessive similarities of the story with ‘The Mandalorian’: it spoke of another old wolf protecting a small creature, in this case Luke Skywalker. (That creature would end up being a little Princess Leia, as almost everyone, including the press, discovered on Friday with the premiere of the first two parts.)

When I ask Chow about the differences between the initial project and the one that finally reaches us, with Joby Harold as the new writer, his answer is somewhat corporate: “We went through a long development process. I worked with Hossein and then with Joby. If it was so long it is because it was a very demanding story, especially due to the fact that it took place between the two trilogies. There has been a search process arm in arm with the different scriptwriters until we got where we wanted to go.

It is when answering a question about cinematographic influences that Chow seems to reveal the changes suffered by ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ since his first gestation: «What I was looking for in tone, a little in contrast to ‘The Mandalorian’, was something more poetic and atmospheric. If ‘The Mandalorian’ drank from the sources of the classic western, I thought of more recent examples and very based on the characters such as ‘The proposal’ or ‘The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford’».

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ throws us back to that galaxy far, far away, some ten years after ‘Revenge of the Sith’, in which Obi-Wan watched his best friend and apprentice turn to the dark side. The Jedi have been purged, or nearly so; some, like our hero, live hidden from everything and everyone. Kenobi can’t find a way to regain his faith. Vader, now a settled villain, goes on the hunt for his old mentor, which is to say his former self. “I think there’s a lot of exploration of these characters on the show,” says Christensen. “Vader is trying to bury Anakin as deep as possible, but at the same time he is unable to forget his relationship with the Jedi, to put the loss of Padmé behind him… There is a lot of internal conflict.”