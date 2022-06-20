Nostalgia from the hand of ‘Stranger Things’

Nor there is talk of something else among the seriéfilos. The real age of the charismatic actors of ‘Stranger Things’ – most exceed the barrier of 18 years – does not correspond to the adolescent characters they continue to play in fiction. Between season 3 and 4 there has been a three-year difference and the creators and producers of one of Netflix’s flagship series, the Duffer brothers, have already announced that there will be a time jump in the next installment. “I’m sure it will,” admitted Ross Duffer. They do not want the fictional age and the real age of their protagonists to be a problem.

It is not the only detail that has caught the attention of his followers. The adventures of Eleven and his friends are being busy and they have returned with a lot of juicy content. In the first batch of chapters, the average duration exceeds 60 minutes and the outcome of the first part is extended to 100 minutes; an excess for some, a blessing for others. In this cocktail of eighties nostalgia, science-fiction, suspense and addictive terror, they have fully immersed themselves in the concept of the multiverse, a fashionable cosmic perspective that speaks to us of an expanded reality. Not only has the size of the chapters been expanded: Hawkings and his world upside down remain small and the plots extend to Alaska, California and even the USSR.

The first seven chapters will have their last break on July 1. The stakes are high. To the controversial death of one of its protagonists (was it necessary to end his life in the middle of a romance?), more comments are added, some in favor and others against, about the jokes and mistakes of the script. Kate Bush’s catchy ’80s pop tune ‘Running Up the Hill’ is back in fashion, playing in an exciting scene and propelling her back onto the charts. Everything ‘Stranger Things’ touches turns to gold. It is the series of the moment.

The Duffers have already confirmed a fifth installment. It will be the final. There will be no more. From “We are no longer in Hawkings” that season 4 says, to its end… if we discount the rumors about the possible ramifications of the series. Matt and Ross Duffer don’t look like they’ll be leaving such a lucrative machine anytime soon. A spin-off is already around their heads, as they recognized in April. They set the bar themselves with a rhetorical question: “Is the idea exciting enough to make you want to do something new?” We will have to be attentive to his next movements. At the moment, it seems clear that their brains have not dried up and that Netflix will want to count on their brilliant occurrences.

vintage love ‘Stranger Things’ premiered in the summer of 2016. It won the affection of the public thanks to a revivalist proposal that collected an important part of the popular culture of the 80s. In the chapters that took place in the fictional town of Hawkings, there were clear winks to Steven Spielberg, the horror films of Wes Craven and John Carpenter, Stephen King and a very recognizable atmosphere and aesthetic that earned him the qualification of ‘the Goonies of our time’. It’s retro turned modern. The nostalgia that catches adults (“everything was better in my time”) and manages to hook and drag a new generation of viewers who also feel challenged by an attractive story.

Fashions have always worked with a rearview mirror. As there is little or nothing left to invent, remakes abound and the tics of the cultural industry of the 70s, 80s and 90s are exploited. ‘Stranger Things’ has managed to capture the ‘zeitgeits’, the spirit of our time. He has hit the nail on the head. There is nothing new in his approach, but he does not need to. It all starts with a mysterious disappearance of a 12-year-old boy named Will Byers. A gang of friends (Mikel, Dustin, Lucas) will gather around this strange case, tracing one by one the typical adolescent profiles of North American fiction. The icing on the cake will be the appearance of an enigmatic girl named Eleven with supernatural powers. With her, anything can happen.

After a continuous second season, new characters were incorporated into ‘Strangers Things 3’. The impressive credit titles, the arcade games and a synth-pop style soundtrack that drinks openly from emblematic titles such as ‘Blade Runner’ complete the nostalgic dip. The first two seasons of the series received nominations for the Grammy Awards for best soundtrack album. Six years after its appearance, ‘Stranger Things’ is on everyone’s lips. Despite the doubts, criticisms and comments about the fourth season. Or precisely because of all that. he

“I’m not scared watching ‘Stranger Things’ and I can see Doraemon a thousand times” Naia Urrestilla student