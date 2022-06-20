Nicole Kidman’s five best movies, ranked from worst to best

HToday, Monday, June 20, is a special date for any movie lover. Nicole Kidmanone of the most recognized actresses on the Hollywood scene, turns 55. Born in the United States and raised in Australia, where she took her first steps as an interpreter, she has several films behind her, some highly applauded by critics and audiences, and at MARCA we bring you her top five jobsaccording to filmaffinityordered from worst to best.

1. The Northman (2022)

It is one of the last projects in which we have been able to see Nicole Kidman. The plot directs the focus towards a 10th century Norse prince, whose father has been murdered. The man cries out for revenge and travels through Iceland in search of answers and retaliation against those responsible.

2. The Hours (2002)

in this movie worked together with Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore. It tells the story of three women, from different times, and in which issues such as homosexuality, AIDS or feminism. A job for which Nicole Kidman got her first Oscar for best actress.

3. Lion (2016)

An emotional true story that tells how Saroo Brierley got on a train alone, only five years old, and got lost in Calcutta. The little boy was found by an Australian couple, who adopt him. After 25 years, Saroo set out to find his birth family and find the answers he needed. For this film, Kidman received his fourth Oscar nomination, the first as a supporting actress.

4. Dogville (2003)

Directed and written by Lars von Trier, the film focuses on Grace, who flees from a group of gangsters and takes refuge in the town of Dogville, whose inhabitants agree to help and cover for her. Little by little, the town sees the danger that this entails and they demand that Grace do certain jobs to compensate. Kidman’s interpretation was much applauded during the Cannes festival.

5. The Others (2001)

One of the most acclaimed films of Spanish cinema in the 21st century. Alexander Amenbar He was in charge of shaping the script and, in addition, he stood behind the cameras. In it, Nicole Kidman plays a grieving mother of two children, whom she cares for in a huge mansion, while her husband fights in the war. Second World War. The story focuses on the illness of the little ones, who cannot receive direct sunlightalthough the plot keeps an unexpected twist.