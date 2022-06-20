Nicole Kidman turns 55; 5 curious facts that you did not know about her

Plague of successes is the career of Nicole Kidman. Recognized for multiple films such as Mouling Rouge, Eyes Wide Shut, The Others and her HBO series, Big Little Lies, the Australian has completely conquered us.

His face is unmistakable, as is his talent. There is no doubt that Nicole has established herself as one of the great actresses of Hollywood. And his awards prove it.

He has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and six Golden Globes.

AFP PHOTO/The Grosby Group

Today the actress is turning 55, so what better way to celebrate her than by telling some of her most curious facts?

1- She’s not actually Australian

Despite having been raised in Australia, the actress was not born in that country, but is American. Nicole was born on June 20, 1967 in Honolulu, Hawaii. In that year, her father was working on the island as a medical researcher at the local university.

photo: REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

2- Acting was not his first choice

Nicole has multiple talents, although the first one she bet on was not the one we know her for today. Before being an actress, Kidman ventured into the world of ballet. Even before that, she worked as an usher in movie theaters.

photo: REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

She also performs her role as a singer, even being a vocalist for Divine Madness at 17, and a producer. Complete Combo!

3- His major phobia is…

One would think that, for big celebrities, their phobia is based on a bad movie, review or a stumble on the Oscars stage. However, Nicole’s phobia is totally unexpected: she is afraid of BUTTERFLIES.

While his biggest vice is cigarettes.

4- Marriages with big stars

Of course, love came into his life, although it was not at all discreet. The first of her husbands was Tom Cruise himself. One day before Christmas, on December 24, 1990, both actors were married. They met during the filming of the movie Days of Thunder. They lasted more than a decade together and both share two adopted children: Isabella Jane Cruise, 30, and Connor Antony Cruise, 27.

photo: Camera Press/The Grosby Group

In 2006 Kidman married New Zealand-Australian country singer Keith Urban, whom she had met a year earlier. “We didn’t really know each other, we got to know each other during our marriage,” she said surprisingly in an interview. Everything turned out well since, to this day, her love endures. They are both parents of two girls: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

photo: AFP PHOTO/The Grosby Group

5- Australian at the Oscars

Nicole was the first Australian woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

****mjpr****