Nicole Kidman: This was the day she separated from Trom Cruise

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were one of the most famous couples in the 90sthey met at the end of 1989 and married a year later, becoming one of the favorite couples for the press during the 11 years they were together.

They embodied what seemed like a perfect couple until it was all over. The official version is that their professional careers separated them but she had to sign a confidentiality agreement and precisely in 2001, she was seen leaving the lawyer’s office where she signed the divorce, happier and more radiant than ever.

These photos went down in history Because being considered the “favorite Hollywood couple” when the news of their divorce was released, it was thought that both would be devastated, but Kidman was seen to be happy, for a long time it was speculated that the reason for her divorce was due to Cruise’s pressure towards herEven in 2001, the actress told presenter David Letterman about her divorce: “Well, now I can wear heels.”

It was not until 2012 that he spoke in DuJour Magazine. about how she experienced the divorce in those years and attributed much to the press about her separation with Tom:

“I fell madly, passionately in love. I would have gone to the ends of the earth for him, she explained.

He also remarked that, due to media pressure in general, and the harassment of the paparazzi in particular, they were “in a bubble”:

“Just the two of us. We became very dependent on each other.” The breakup, as she herself confessed, “was a shock.” “It took me a long time to recover,” she recounted.

