Nicole Kidman: The best roles of the Australian actress

Australian actress Nicole Kidman is undoubtedly one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood today. These are some of the most outstanding films of the actress.

1. “Bewitched”

The fantasy comedy “Bewitched” or “Enchanted” is a film that although it was not a work of art praised by critics, it was the film with which the youngest audience fell in love for the first time with Nicole Kidman. Released almost 20 years ago, it is a tribute to the 60’s series of the same name, and in it Kidman plays a witch who, with a discreet movement of her nose, manifests her powers. A fresh and charming film full of nostalgia where we can see a young Nicole Kidman who has changed little over the years.









2. “Eyes wide shut”

“Eyes Wide Shut” or “Eyes Wide Shut” is a 1999 thriller that went down in history as the last film by the legendary Stanley Kubrick, who died a few days before showing his finished work. It stars Nicole Kidman and her then-husband Tom Cruise. “Dr. William Harford explores his relationship with his wife, delving into a dark and sexual underworld,” the film is described. The sudden death of Kubrick and the subsequent divorce of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman have caused the mysterious film to increase the interest of the public.









3. “The Hours”

The drama of “2002” the hours, is the film that earned Nicole Kidman an Oscar Award. In it, the Australian plays the renowned British writer Virginia Woolf, and she shares the screen with actresses Julianne Moore and Meryl Streep.









4. “The Others”

A 2001 thriller film popular for its interesting final plot twist. Often compared to 1999’s “Sixth Sense,” “The Others” is among the top 400 highest-grossing movies of all time.









5. “Moulin Rouge!”

“Moulin Rouge!” is a 2001 musical film starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. In it, the Australian actress plays Satine, star of the Parisian cabaret Moulin Rouge. The film was nominated for 8 Oscar Awards.









