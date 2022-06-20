Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise: the reasons for their separation

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise They starred in one of the most iconic couples of the 90s and everything seemed perfect in their family, where they had two adopted daughters, Connor and Isabella. However, in 2001, having been married for twelve years, that happiness vanished and the marriage was divorced.

The love between himThe actors took place during the filming of “Days on duty” and on December 24, 1990 they said “I do” in a chapel in Telluride, Colorado. From there their love crossed the screen and for years they loved being one of the couples with the best style and personality.

So the reason for their breakup surprised everyone especially why ni Nicole Kidman nor Tom Cruise have spoken about the fact.

Some of the strongest rumors comment that the cause of the break could be thes extravagant belief of the actor, scientology, however this rumor vanishes since the daughters of the marriage stayed with their father.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise rumored to have broken up over Stanley Kubrick

It has also been rumored that having filmed the movie together “Eyes Wide Shut” by Stanley Kubrick, in which they played a married couple fighting infidelity It would have been the cause of the end of their marriage.

Nevertheless, Nicole Kidman has denied these assertions in an interview with The New York Times: “I understand that this fits with the narrative that the public has created seeing what happened afterBut I definitely don’t see it that way. Back then Tom and I were happily married. We were working with the best filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set.”

“We had two kids and lived in a trailer on set mostly. We cooked spaghetti because Stanley Kubrick liked to eat with us sometimes”. The filming was scheduled to last three months but in the end it took a year and a half. Nicole, 56, remembers those days as happy.

Just as it was said in the media that the marriage was just a facade to hide the alleged homosexuality of Tom Cruise. Some statements that were denounced by the couple in court, since they also made sure that they did it in order to relaunch the actress’s career.

Nicole Kidman didn’t like to talk about her marriage to Tom Cruise

The public will never know what happened between the actors since the villain of “The Golden Compass” has commented that she prefers not to talk about her ex-marriage because it was a great trauma for her due to the public scrutiny she experienced after their separation.

As well as out of respect for his current partner, the musician Keith Urban,: “Now I am married to the man who is my great love and talking about my previous partner seems almost disrespectful to me”he admitted to People magazine.

