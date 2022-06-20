Nicolas Cage’s ego and his simulacrum ★★

Address: Tom Gormican. Script: Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. Interpreters: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan. USA, 2021. Duration: 107 minutes. Gender: action comedy.

“The Unbearable Weight of Huge Talent” tries to show that the shortest path between “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” and “Paddington 2” is called redemption. With that title, which could be that of a David Foster Wallace story, redemption can only be ironic. Unlike in “JCVD”, which started with the heartbreaking confession of a Jean-Claude Van Damme willing to dismantle the legend of him as a B-series action hero, in “The Unbearable…” Nicolas Cage plays himself so as not to stray one millimeter from the self-parodic ego he has modeled, grimace by grimace, throughout a career as erratic as it is stimulating. In this case, the metacinematographic exercise -or, rather, metaperformative- is in the very essence of Cage as an actor-character, which can be understood, in effect, as a permanent oscillation between the expressionism of Robert Wiene’s classic and the melancholy of brownish velvet from the vindictive Paul King film.

It is no coincidence, then, that the film constantly swings between two identities that do not always seem to get along. If Nicolas Cage talks to his phantom twin, a rejuvenated reincarnation of the Sailor from “Wild Heart”, to debate whether he should be reborn as a method actor or a hyperbolic superstar; if the real Nicolas Cage fuses his image with that of his replica as a wax figure; and if, finally, Nicolas Cage does not know how to reconcile his public image with his private life, it is because Tom Gornican also doubts whether to use him as an actor or as a character. That doubt, which runs through the film without too many subtleties, divides it into two films in eternal conflict: a nice ‘bromantic comedy’, a “Two very stupid fools” in a dreamlike Majorca and with a lysergic trip incorporated, and a gangster movie and spies, with the most delusional plot excuse imaginable -attention: the kidnapping of the daughter of the president of Catalonia (sic) for electoral purposes!-, which finds it easy to play pathetic because it is, yes, pathetic . In the end, there is no possible redemption for Cage, because it is impossible to distinguish between Caligari and Paddington, which is the same as saying that it is impossible to distinguish between Cage and his simulacrum.

The best

In this delirium of self-parodic egotism, there is an amusing ‘bromantic comedy’ that struggles to capture the viewer’s attention.

Worst

That, on occasion, the film manages to imitate Cage’s most ridiculous adventures, losing the ironic distance.