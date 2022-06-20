Nicolas Cage’s ego and his simulacrum ★★

Address: Tom Gormican. Script: Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. Interpreters: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan. USA, 2021. Duration: 107 minutes. Gender: action comedy.

“The Unbearable Weight of Huge Talent” tries to show that the shortest path between “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” and “Paddington 2” is called redemption. With that title, which could be that of a David Foster Wallace story, redemption can only be ironic. Unlike in “JCVD”, which started with the heartbreaking confession of a Jean-Claude Van Damme willing to dismantle the legend of him as a B-series action hero, in “The Unbearable…” Nicolas Cage plays himself so as not to stray one millimeter from the self-parodic ego he has modeled, grimace by grimace, throughout a career as erratic as it is stimulating. In this case, the metacinematographic exercise -or, rather, metaperformative- is in the very essence of Cage as an actor-character, which can be understood, in effect, as a permanent oscillation between the expressionism of Robert Wiene’s classic and the melancholy of brownish velvet from the vindictive Paul King film.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker