Nicolas Cage film lovers meet in Madrid

Nicolas Cagecult actor with legions of fans and internet legend thanks to the thousands of ‘memes’ generated around his figure, will be the protagonist of The Nicolas Cage Experiencean event that will pay tribute to the artist, coinciding with the premiere in Spain of the long-awaited action comedy ‘The Unbearable Weight Of A Huge Talent’ (2022) and to be held on June 18 at the mk2 ice palace cinemas (Ice Palace Shopping Center, C. de Silvano, 77) in Madrid and the Cinesur Nervión Plaza mk2 cinemas (C. Luis de Morales, 3) in Seville.

Along with the premiere of his new film, two of the highest-grossing titles of the actor’s career will also be screened in their original version with subtitles, ‘Face to Face’ (1997) and ‘Con Air’ (1997)in an ambitious celebration organized by the mk2 cinema chain, the production company ADJ Proyectos Audiovisuales and the Astiberri publishing house, which last year published the book ‘The 100 First Films of Nicolas Cage’ by Paco Alcázar and Torïo García.

Likewise, “The Nicolas Cage Experience” has the collaboration of the Nickcagepedia website, the online encyclopedia in Spanish dedicated exclusively to the life and work of the actor.

‘The Unbearable Weight Of A Huge Talent’, directed by Tom Gormican (“Las Novias de Mis Amigos”) and distributed in Spain by Diamond Films, involves one of the most original proposals in the actor’s career. It is an action comedy where Nicolas Cage plays himself, with large doses of self-parody and humor, in a plot that narrates fictional events with touches of reality and that involves dangerous drug traffickers and the FBI. The cast is completed by Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”), Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”), the comedian Tiffany Haddish (“Girl’s Trip”) and the Spanish Paco León (“Aída”).

“His surprising and intense acting, often unapologetically embracing histrionics and exaggeration in a very characteristic way, makes Nicolas Cage a unique and fascinating actor, who eats up the screen every time he appears on stage; there is no one in Hollywood who resembles him in the slightest and for this reason he must be vindicated and praised as he deserves”, explains Carlos Palencia (director of the CutreCon festival), who will act as master of ceremonies in Madrid, together with the producer Juan Pérez ( “Weekend Worship Time”). For his part, the podcaster Paco Fox (“Tiempo De Culto Podcast”, “Videofobia”) will be in charge of presenting the event in Seville.

Tickets for each of the films at ‘The Nicolas Cage Experience’ event on June 18 at the mk2 Palacio de Hielo cinemas (Palacio de Hielo Shopping Center, C. de Silvano, 77) in Madrid are now on sale at box office and on the official website. Likewise, it is possible to acquire a subscription that includes the three films of the programming.

COMPLETE PROGRAMMING

“Face to face” (June 18 at 4:00 p.m.): A dangerous terrorist about to die and an FBI special agent enter an operating room for a face transplant. The plan is that the police can infiltrate the gang to find a biological weapon that the terrorist has planted somewhere in Los Angeles. But the terrorist comes out of the coma and escapes.

“With Air” (June 18 at 7:00 p.m.): A group of prisoners considered very dangerous are transferred to a new prison. Also traveling on the plane is Cameron Poe, who has just been paroled and whose only wish is to reunite with his wife and his daughter. However, along the way, Poe finds himself involved in a meticulously engineered hijacking by Cyrus Grissom. While Poe tries to stop Cyrus and his henchmen from massacring the entire crew and the plane from crashing into Las Vegas, Vince Larkin, a judicial police officer, has to convince his superiors not to blow up the plane with everyone. your passengers.

«The Unbearable Weight Of A Huge Talent» (June 18 at 9:30 p.m.): Oscar winner Nicolas Cage plays himself in this crazy action comedy in which he shares the bill with Paco León. The fictional version of Cage is a penniless actor who is forced to accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire (Pedro Pascal), a big fan of his work. But things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of his life: Nicolas Cage.

“The Nicolas Cage Experience” is organized by the mk2 cinema chain, the production company ADJ Proyectos Audiovisuales, the Astiberri publishing house and the Nickcagepedia website.

