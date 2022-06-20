Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, the sensational double proposal to Juventus

Resounding market bomb on Juventus: Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, the scenario, were proposed to the bianconeri

The market for the Juventus. The bianconeri are looking for important reinforcements for the offensive department and the hot names are those of Of Maria And Kostic.

Two important profiles but not as important as those launched this afternoon by Luca Momblano during ‘Juventibus’. Neymar And Cristiano Ronaldo would have been proposed to the Juventus club. It starts with the revelation on the Brazilian of Paris Saint-Germain. It would have been the new manager of the Parisians, Luis Campos, to offer the Brazilian striker lost to the Piedmontese club.

A deal that would also be on advantageous terms with the Psg willing to sell Neymar on loan and also contribute in part to the salary. News (and proposal) that would be sensational, to which another proposal would also be added that would come to Juventus.

Juventus transfer market, not only Neymar: Mendes calls for Ronaldo

Again according to what was declared by Momblano on ‘Juventibus’ the Juventus managers would have received a phone call from Jorge Mendes that would have envisaged the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The agent of the Portuguese striker would have explained to the Juve that CR7 would have regretted having left Turin and would like to return to play the Champions League with the bianconeri. Also in this case, there would be the willingness on the part of the player to revise the salary figures downwards. A double, incredible, market hypothesis that has – obviously – already triggered the comments (between incredulity and enthusiasm) of the fans on social networks.