new look after winning the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp surprises his fans at a concert with his new look

Johnny Depp is one of the names of the moment. After winning the trial for defamation against his wife Amber Heard, the American actor was seen in public on the streets of Birgmingham, accompanying the musician Jeff Beck on his tour of the United Kingdom and surprised everyone with a new look.

This Sunday, the actor’s fans were surprised to see a Depp with the shaved face and looking more jovial when he took the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues FestivalIn finland.

The Hollywood star wore a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up to show off his tattoos, a black vest and, as expected, his two must-haves, his hat and sunglasses.

New album and upcoming releases of the actor

Johnny Depp released his new album, which is titled 18along with Jeff Beck, who have been working since 2019. It is an album with 13 themes which include covers by Motown, The Beach Boys, John Lennon, The Velvet Underground, and Killing Joke, among others, along with two original compositions by Johnny Depp.

In addition to his new projects in the world of music, it seems that Hollywood is smiling at him again and could even return to one of his star roles: that of the iconic Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. But what is certain is that it will appear on the small screen on July 22 at the premiere of the docuseries. boston georgewhich tells the story of drug lord George Jacob Jung.