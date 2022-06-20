new look after winning the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp reappeared at a concert with a different look

This Sunday, the actor’s fans were surprised to see a Depp with the shaved face and looking more jovial when he took the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues FestivalIn finland.

The Hollywood star wore a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up to show off his tattoos, a black vest and, as expected, his two must-haves, his hat and sunglasses.

New album and upcoming releases of the actor

Johnny Depp released his new album, which is titled 18along with Jeff Beck, who have been working since 2019. It is an album with 13 themes which include covers by Motown, The Beach Boys, John Lennon, The Velvet Underground, and Killing Joke, among others, along with two original compositions by Johnny Depp.