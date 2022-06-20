New life for Johnny Depp: this has been his change of look after winning the trial against Amber Heard

ANDthe name of Johnny Depp It doesn’t seem to go out of style. The trial is giving him endless popularity, ever since he won out against Amber Heard in her libel suit. Now that he is on tour with her music group, he could be seen on the streets of Birminghamalong with musician and colleague Jeff Beck, on his concert tour of the United Kingdom.

Reappears with a renewed look

Out of suits and out of formalities, the Johnny Depp we all knew is back. He showed up at the concert with a new and surprising look: shaved face, smile and much more youthful appearance, as we were used to.

It all happened this Sunday during the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland, after being seen in the UK. On Sunday he went on stage with a much more renewed air. the actor dressed a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up, black vest, hat, sunglasses, and thousands of necklaces and bracelets, as usual.

Johnny Depp projects

Along with Jeff Beck, released their new album ’18’, something he had been working on since 2019. An album with 13 songs including several versions of other artists: Motown, The Beach Boys, John Lennon, The Velvet Underground, and Killing Joke.

That on the part of music, since in the world of cinema it seems that Hollywood is reopening its doors. This could include the iconic character of Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, but at the moment the only thing clear is that it will appear in Boston George docuserieswhich tells the story of drug lord George Jacob Jung, available June 22.