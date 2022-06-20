Netflix reveals the release date of “The Gray Man”, the new film by Ryan Gosling

Netflix continues to bet on renewal and has just announced the release date of his new film “El Hombre Gris”, a production directed by the russo brotherswhich arrives at the streaming service on July 22.

Based on the book of the same name by Mark Greaney, this film stars a group of great talents such as: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana of weapons, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwickamong others.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in this Netflix/AGBO produced thriller, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfred Woodard.

The film is produced by Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi and executive produced by Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth and Palak Patel.

Synopsis

The film tells the story of ‘The Gray Man’, a CIA Court Gentry agent (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six. After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant for the agency, is now hunted around the world by his ex- partner Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans), who will do everything possible to eliminate him. He will have the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

