Netflix movie ending explained

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, who recently achieved critical and financial success with Top Gun: Maverick, this movie is much smaller and more contained than you might expect. It is an adaptation of George Saunders’ 2010 dystopian short story, “Escape From Spiderhead“, which you can read in The New Yorker, and tells the story of an experimental prison in which inmates are used as human laboratory rats for a pharmaceutical company. But these experiments do not exactly follow an ethical scientific protocol.

The screenplay has been adapted by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and the small cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett in the leading roles. In adapting a short story into a feature film, the writers added quite a few twists. There are many, and not everything adds up. But do not worry. If you got confused with spider-headread on for the plot summary of spider-head and the end of spiderhead explained.

‘Spiderhead’: summary of the film

Jeff (Miles Teller) is a convict serving time for involuntary manslaughter after crashing a car while driving drunk, killing his friend. But he is not serving time in an ordinary prison, but in one where he can walk freely through the corridors, where he is served good food and where there are no guards. The trick? Jeff and the other inmates must participate in human drug tests for some experimental pharmaceuticals. This includes a drug that makes you laugh at tragedies, a drug that makes you see beauty in everything, and a drug that makes you fall in love. All of these rehearsals are overseen by the boss, Steve Absenti (Chris Hemsworth) and Steve’s assistant, Verlaine (Mark Paguio), who insist that it’s all for the greater good.

One day, Jeff is put through a test along with another test subject, Heather (Tess Haubrich). Both prisoners are given a dose of N-40, or “Luvactin”. Although they have never seen each other before, Jeff and Heather fall in love instantly, have sex, and hug each other afterward. Absenti then repeats the same experiment with Jeff and another woman, Sarah, who is older and less attractive. The results are the same: the drug causes Jeff to have sex and fall in love with this woman. Absenti says that this drug has the potential to help people who cannot love.

For the next test, Absenti brings Jeff into the mission control room with him. Sitting in the observation room are Heather and Sarah, the two women Jeff slept with. Absenti tells Jeff that he is testing to see if Jeff has any residual feelings of affection for either of the two women now that the drug has worn off. He says that one of the women will be injected with “Darkenfloxx”, a drug that causes unspeakable pain, and that Jeff must choose which woman will receive it. Jeff says that he doesn’t want either woman to be drugged, and that if he were forced to choose, the decision would be random. Absenti accepts it and neither of the two women is drugged.

Meanwhile, when he’s not participating in these tests, Jeff has befriended another inmate named Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett). But apparently he has a wife that Absenti lets him call on Fridays. We see that Jeff leaves her a voicemail and we get the impression that she doesn’t take her calls.

For the next test, Absenti takes Jeff back to the mission control room. This time, it’s only Heather in the observation room. Absenti says that while Jeff’s insistence that he was in love with neither Heather nor Sarah was enough for him, “the committee” wants to see Jeff’s reaction to Heather in Darkenfloxx. Jeff watches Heather as she is tortured. But then Heather accidentally breaks her “MobiPak”, the device that administers the drugs to her. Absenti is unable to remove the DarkenFloxx, and Heather commits suicide in the observation room.

As Absenti runs to take care of Heather, Jeff rummages through his drawers. He discovers letterhead showing that this is Absenti’s company, meaning the “higher-ups” he keeps blaming don’t exist. He also discovers a bingo card with gold stars that correspond to the names of the drugs: N-40, I-16 and B-6, suggesting that Absenti is making it up on the fly, like a mad scientist.

Following Heather’s death, Absenti and Jeff get high together on the laughing drug. Absenti confesses to Jeff that his parents abandoned him in a foster home when he was 8 years old. Later, Jeff and Lizzy discuss why they keep saying yes, or “Admit”, to being drugged. Jeff confesses that he killed his wife in that drunk driving incident, and then Jeff and Lizzy sleep together.

‘Spiderhead’: ending explained

After he witnesses them mirroring each other’s language, Absenti realizes that Jeff and Lizzy have fallen in love. Absenti calls Jeff to the mission control room to watch Lizzy receive the DarkenFloxx, but Jeff refuses to say “Recognize”. The next day, back in the observation room, Lizzy tells him to get this over with and confesses to her crime: she forgot her baby in a hot car and killed her.

Then Absenti abruptly starts laughing. Jeff reveals that he had Assistant Verlaine drug Absenti’s MobiPak. Jeff now controls the fate of Absenti. Jeff gives Absenti a large dose of DarkenFloxx, then explains that he figured it out: Absenti wasn’t trying all these other drugs, he was trying an obedience drug, B6. That’s the twist: Absenti was trying to see how far he could push the prisoners to obey. Absenti admits that this is true: they were testing absolute obedience. But, according to Absenti, B-6 failed, because Jeff proved that if you love something enough (in Jeff’s case, Lizzy) you can disobey.

Absenti, using this same logic, overcomes the drugs in her system, because she loves their company so much. (Or something like that.) Jeff and Absenti get into a fight, and Absenti damages his MobiPak. The drugs in his system go haywire. Jeff rescues Lizzy and the two escape from prison. The police are on their way, but Absenti also escapes via his private water jet. But the drugs keep running amok in Absenti’s system. One of the drugs we saw Jeff use earlier in the film – the one that made him see a nuclear wasteland as a beautiful landscape – makes Absenti see a sunset, where he should have seen a mountainside. Absenti thinks he is flying off into the sunset, but he actually crashes into a cliff.

Jeff and Lizzy observe the accident while escaping in the speedboat. Jeff muses in a voiceover that he wishes there was a drug for self-forgiveness, but there isn’t. “So we’ll have to do it ourselves,” Jeff concludes. And with that, the movie ends.

