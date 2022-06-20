NBA: LeBron James, an empire of 1,000 million in which the sun does not set | NBA 2021

every so often Lebron James leaves ‘cruise’. That’s what he calls it even if it’s not by boat. He drives in the car at dawn through the houses he and his mother bounced around when he was little. He does not follow a fixed route because it would be impossible: only the year in which he turned eight they moved at least five times and he missed almost a hundred days of school. LeBron has once said that he should have been a statistic. Another prisoner. another standing. Another dead. He lived surrounded by statistics.

That nomadic life, borrowed on other people’s sofas, lasted until at the age of 12 they moved to SpringHill Apartments, a mass of Soviet air with more than 300 houses and a regular in the events section: according to the local press, it was only in 1991 that he reported more than 200 crimes in the area. For them it was their first home.

“That’s where stability began. I knew my mother would be there every day.” In those 30 square meters, James’ life began to change. That is why, when he founded his content production company, he baptized it with that name. A few months ago, he sold a shareholding in a deal that valued the company at $725 million. It is only a small part of his growing empire.

LeBron is the second highest paid active athlete in the world according to the Forbes list with 121.2 million dollars (41.2 from the Lakers and almost double for endorsements). just get over it Leo Messi (130). Since this year his fortune has already exceeded 1,000 million, a border that Michael Jordan he didn’t catch up until 2014, more than a decade after he retired.

Jordan was the first player to become majority owner of an NBA franchise. LeBron dreams of being the second. And his preferred destination fits into the league’s expansion plans: Las Vegas.

NBA salary: 390 million and counting

In his penultimate season with the Bulls alone, Jordan made more money than in the previous 12 combined. LeBron has lived through an era of much more salary control, but of a bonanza that was unimaginable then.

In 2021 exceed Kevin Garnett as the player who has earned the most in the history of the league, just over 390 million dollars for 19 seasons. He has signed another year with the Lakers for another 44.5 and retirement is still not in sight.

James will turn 38 in December but, although since winning the ring in 2020 he has finally shown signs of being human, he is still one of the biggest stars in the league. When he closes one of the best races in history, he will have won more than 500 million.

Nike: 30 kilos per year and life contract

The day before the 2003 draft lottery, LeBron James signed a seven-year, $90 million-plus deal with Nike. Five times what the firm offered its great rival of the generation, carmel anthony. After a first renewal, in 2015 he signed a life contract with the American brand.

According to a report published by Forbes in 2019, the Lakers forward is the highest paid active player in the sneaker market with more than 30 million per season. is above Kevin Durant either Giannis Antetokounmpobut very far from Jordan’s 130, which has its own subsidiary within the brand.

What did you say Rick Anguilla, a former Nike manager, LeBron’s impact on this market “is like the second man to walk on the moon.” It is still something extraordinary, but it is not the same as the first. His shoes work well, but they don’t have the significance of Jordans. That, like the first step on the Moon, is unrepeatable.

Spring Hill Company: 300 million

LeBron’s signing for the Lakers in 2018 was also analyzed as a step towards his career after basketball: Los Angeles had been the capital of his audiovisual empire for years.

Since 2020, The SpringHill Company umbrella has housed his content production company (SpringHill Entertainment, founded in 2007 to produce a documentary about his senior year of high school, More Than a Game), its platform for athletes (Uninterrupted) and its marketing consultancy (Robot).

James calls a Lakers play. AP

From that conglomerate was born the insufferable remake of spacejambut also the recently released Claw (hustle), a rather more notable film starring Adam Sandler Y Juancho Hernangmez.

Also documentaries of different sorts about Neymar either Naomi Osaka next to Netflix; podcast like the one mentioned Kneading Dough, where sports stars talk about their businesses; or programs like the talk show shopwhere he announced his goal of owning a future NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

At the end of 2021, James sold a part of this conglomerate in a deal that valued the company at around $725 million, but he remains a majority shareholder. Forbes He estimates his share at about 300 kilos.

Fenway Sports Group: 90 million

In 2011, LeBron partnered with Fenway Sports Group to pursue business opportunities together. The name may not mean anything to many fans, but this company is one of the giants of world sport: it owns teams (Liverpool, the MLB’s Boston Red Sox, the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins), stadiums (Anfield, Fenway Park) and even television networks (NESN).

In that first deal in 2011, James took a small percentage of Liverpool shares (it is estimated that around 2%) valued at about 6.5 million. A decade later, the consulting firm KPMG estimated that the price had shot up to around 52, eight times more. Last year, he exchanged it for a block of shares (1%) of Fenway.

Those ties with Liverpool explain why he was in the Parque de los Prncipes following the Champions League final against Real Madrid. But the important thing is what he has with Fenway, because they could be his path to owning an NBA team.

The median value of a franchise is about $2.5 billion (ranging from $5.8 billion for the New York Knicks to $1.5 billion for the Memphis Grizzlies), and that price will go up even more when the new television deal is signed, which will go into effect in May. 2025.

That value will also mark the price of the entrance fee for future franchises, now that expansion is no longer taboo in the NBA. A few weeks ago the commissioner Adam Silver he already warned that those 2,500 million that have been talked about is a “very low” figure. Any movement by LeBron in this regard must be with an investment group behind it.

your big business

Before the 2008 Beijing Games, Maverick Carter asked the record mogul Jimmy Iovine Already dr drehip-hop legend, a dozen of those new headphones they were working on.

James, against Toscano-Anderson, during a game against the Warriors. AP

At a time when the arrival of the stars to the stadiums began to become a fashion show followed live on social networks, the idea was for LeBron to give one to each member of the United States basketball team.

Kobe Bryant. carmel anthony. Dwyane Wade. Chris-Paul. LeBron himself. The most talented squad from the Dream Team landed at the biggest sporting event on the planet wearing these distinctively designed headphones. It was the great takeoff of the brand. It was never known what percentage of shares LeBron had, but when Apple bought Beats in 2014 for $3 billion, a spike went into his pocket.

to that pitch we must add businesses such as the resurrection of the Cannondale bicycle brand; Blaze Pizza, a restaurant chain; o Beachbody, a fitness in which he entered as a shareholder after selling a sports nutrition company that he had founded together with arnold schwarzenegger.

Cup by cup, a billion dollar empire on which the sun never sets.