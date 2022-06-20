“My best friend’s wedding” celebrates 25 years of love affairs

Have you ever regretted leaving someone in the ‘friendzone’? Did it happen to you that when you wanted to give it a try it was already too late? Well, it did happen to Julia Roberts 25 years ago, at least to her character, in “My Best Friend’s Wedding.”

The tape was released in the United States on a day like today, June 20, but in the year 1997, while on the Venezuelan billboard it was installed on October 1 of that same year.

This romantic comedy was directed by PJ Hogan (“Muriel’s Wedding”), while production was carried out by Jerry Zucker (“Friends with Benefits”) and Ronald Bass (“Beyond Dreams”), the latter also He served as a scriptwriter for the fiction.

In addition to Julia Roberts, this 90s gem also starred Dermot Mulroney (as Michael O’Neal, the heartthrob to conquer), Cameron Diaz (as Kimberly Wallace, her innocent rival) and Rupert Everett (as George Downes, the gay friend that everyone needs).

Receptivity

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” grossed more than $299 million at the box office, far exceeding its initial budget of $38 million.

As far as its recognition is concerned, the film obtained a nomination in the line Best soundtrack (comedy or musical) in the coveted Oscar awards, thanks to the contribution and originality provided by the American composer James Newton Howard, however, the English Anne Dudley was the one who shone at the gala for her participation in the movie “Full Monty.”

On the other hand, this love triangle also obtained 3 nominations for the Golden Globes, which included the lines of Best Comedy Film, Comedy Actress (Roberts) and Supporting Actor (for Rupert Everett), but suffered defeat at the hands of « As Good As It Gets” (film), Helen Hunt (actress who just happened to be in the cast of “As Good As It Gets”) and Burt Reynolds (supporting actor for “Boogie Nights”).

And what do the specialists say?

On the other hand, most of the reviews were highly positive for “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” especially when you had two of the most iconic actresses of the decade in this love affair.

“Enjoyable romantic comedy (…) A suggestive script and a great sense of humor are the best allies of this modest but remarkable story. Highly recommended»; «Thought out down to the smallest detail (…) Good workmanship and characters»; “A very clever script that provides comic situations and is staged by Australian PJ Hogan with elegance, without falling into farce, taking advantage of a splendid cast”; “Simple, but effective, cheesy, but hilarious, this romantic comedy from 97 has important lessons about life, love… and desserts,” said specialists from media such as El País, Cinemanía, El Mundo and The Guardian.

The ending we didn’t know

Of course, “My best friend’s wedding” has several curiosities behind the scenes, including its alternative ending.

As we well know, the main theme of the film is about Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) boycotting her friend’s marriage, to the point that she falls into fairly low tricks like ridiculing her rival.

The outcome that we all know is that the protagonist had no choice but to accept her defeat, but not everything is bad, since you will always have a friend who accepts you as you are, even with your flaws and virtues, which she undoubtedly did that the female public of the time felt identified with his character.

Originally, it was planned that the protagonist would meet a new love (Jogn Corbett from “My Big Greek Wedding”) after the wedding ceremony, but test viewers wanted to see more of Rupert Everett’s character, thus giving closure more realistic than fiction, highlighted E Billboard. On the other hand, the selfishness of the protagonist did not like this first audience very much, who believed that she was not yet ready for her happy ending.

Speaking of Rupert Everett, the actor met Cameron Diaz again during the dubbing of the second and third installments of “Shrek”. On the other hand, ABC had planned to make a series about the marriage of Jules and George after the wedding, a script had even been made, but there has been no more news about it since 2015, what there was in 2019 was a mexican remake.