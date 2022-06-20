More details of Stephanie McMahon’s return to WWE are revealed

WWE has experienced one of the most difficult weeks in recent years, especially since the announcement of Vince McMahon’s ‘resignation’ from his positions as CEO and Chairman of the WWE Council. This news had a double impact, and that is that his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, became the new internal President while the Vince McMahon case for misconduct is investigated.

Wade Keller, journalist for PW Torch has revealed more information that has come to him from his WWE sources. According to Keller, Stephanie’s departure a few weeks ago was not related to the acquisition of her new position. The source assured that Stephanie left her position as Head of Brand without knowing that she was going to return, and less as General Director.

“There are rumors as to why Stephanie walked away and someone pretty plugged in told me it had nothing to do with knowledge of this story being worked on,” Keller said. “Stephanie didn’t walk away knowing this is going to come up, waiting to pounce and take control.. But that doesn’t rule out this not being a major turning point in WWE’s power structure.”

Keller also wanted to rule out a potential split from Stephanie McMahon and Paul Michael Levesque (Triple H). Those rumors arose with the departure of Stephanie, but have been dismissed. She left the company so she could enjoy her family life.

“Triple H works full time, he’s a scout, but Stephanie walked away and they cut his hours,” Keller said. “Hunter reduced his hours. He was reduced to a more focused job with less stress after his health scare, but he is full time with WWE and Stephanie moved away in part due to the age of her childrenwith the idea that they have enough money, they want to appreciate life, and do some things outside of working for the company”.

The journalist recalled that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H get along very well with Paul Heyman, and would not rule out counting on him to improve the product if Vince McMahon ended up resigning. However, that still depends on many variables. “Paul Heyman taking a bigger role in creative. Paul Heyman gets along really well with Hunter and Stephanie. So I wouldn’t rule that out either. But then again, that’s inspired by someone saying that a dream scenario would be that Vince McMahon resigning, John Laurinaitis resigning, Stephanie taking over and hiring Hunter and Paul to work together to run the company.”

