Minecraft Saw Games: Noni wins a historic and exciting event but overshadowed by hate

Yesterday ended after several days of pure show the event Saw Minecraft Gamesone of the most anticipated series of the summer and that You already have a winner: Noni. After several tests full of emotion, but also confusion, the Spanish streamer took the trophy after a final with the bathroom of the first Saw movie as the setting. Nevertheless, not all were good timessince a certain content creator starred in one of the most awkward and unfortunate moments of the event due to the attitude of his chat with an event participant.

But, as Jack the Ripper would say, let’s go in parts and start from the beginning.

First Test: The Town

After two days in a full group, the third and last day of the event was finally with all the teams together on the same server. The test was to carry out several challenges among all the people in order to pass and finish in a specific place to advance through the pipes of this small village. But all this had a trick, since in reality the purpose of this test was to get rid of several members to advance to the next round.

It is here when PvP is activatedcausing a butchery of blood and entrails throughout the village among all the teams that survived until now. It is here where many favorites of the public died, such as IlloJuan, Knekro or Folagor. In addition, if someone did not die by murder, the administrators transformed into rabid dogs were already in charge of ending all of them in a painful way. This is how, after a good while of butchery, 10 players made it to the next test: The rooms of Death.

Second Trial: Rooms of the Dead

The third test of the day was going to be one of the most talked about of the entire event due to different reasons that, on the one hand, gave a lot of play, but on the other, they were going to reflect certain embarrassing and unfortunate attitudes on the part of its community. The test itself was fairly easy to understand: 10 remaining players had to eliminate each other by televoting in the purest Among Us style and that gave rise to hilarious and fun discussions.

Slowly one by one the voted ones died until there were two leftwhich in this case were Noni and D3stri. But before reaching the final, we must talk about the unfortunate moment that Suzyroxxx had to go through when she was eliminated by vote.

Regrettable and misogynistic attitudes by a chat

A certain Spanish content creator made it to the penultimate round of the Saw Minecraft Games after passing the town test. As the deaths of the participants in the room test progressed, one of the most discordant voices when choosing the next eliminated was suzyroxxx, the streamer who signed KOI. Well, when she was finally eliminated, at this point quite a few members, followers, subscribers and even moderators of the streamer in question left quite degrading messages in the chat for being a woman.

While this seems like it’s just the bad part of their community, it turns out that it’s months-old subscribers and even moderators who fueled this situation with equally unfortunate posts. Because if, the chat is a clear reflection of how the streamer is and this moment shows the terrible hate messages that he can release and spread in their live shows to such a young audience.

The largest content creators and organizers should rethink who they invite to their events, since it is not the first nor the last in this series that has left attitudes that leave a lot to be desired and they continue to be members of these macro hangouts that are so important to the community. . Nowhere on the internet can these types of messages and attitudes that are so toxic to any group, be it because of their gender, race or sexual orientation, be allowed.

Final Test: The bathroom

With everything already served, we come to the final test of an event that has given a lot to talk about: Bathroom. As expected, the last test was going to be in the place where a saga of films that has marked the current industry originated: The industrial bathroom in which we saw the two protagonists of the Saw’s first installment Fight for your survival by performing painful tests for both the player and the viewer.

The test was easy but difficult if you were nervous: You had a box with a knife inside that gave you access to the gun in the center, but to unlock it you had to go through a maze that if you touched some of its walls you went back to the beginning. After several seconds of absolute tension, it was Noni who stepped forward, but due to a bug they had to repeat the test. Already in the second Noni got ahead and did not hesitate to shoot D3strileaving a mark on an event full of ups and downs but one that all spectators will fondly remember.

This is how the last event of Euphony, the study led by Ale who have worked hard to improve the player experience as much as possible. Congratulations to the team and everyone involved in Saw Minecraft Games. And, as before, we repeat the following: These events should be hate freeso let’s hope that the organizers of the next event can choose well who they invite for Squidcraft Games 2.