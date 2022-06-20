Minecraft Lightyear DLC: release date, trailer and everything we know

Disney’s Lightyear will land in Minecraft with a very particular DLC, and this is all you have to know about it.

Pixar has released the Lightyear movie which is a spin-off of the beloved Toy Story franchise. Buzz Lightyear’s origin story is now coming to Minecraft with a lot of news for the game.

If you want to go to infinity and beyond in Minecraft, here’s everything we need to know about the Lightyear DLC.

Release date

The crossover with the arrival of Buzz Lightyear in Minecraft was released on June 17, 2022. The DLC is available to download immediately, but for it to work you will need to own Minecraft: Bedrock Edition first.

What does the Lightyear DLC in Minecraft include?

If we acquire them we will get access to content based on the story that we can see in the movie. developers emphasize that we can “jPlay through Buzz’s origin story and help him get to an alien planet after an unfortunate crash landing”.

There will be five missions included in the DLC in which players will navigate in a “hostile jungle, a swamp and a mine, as well as several alien settlements”. Flying vehicles, the use of different gadgets and the defeat of bosses will be part of the great adventure.

For users hoping for a new character creator, the Lightyear Minecraft DLC will include new content for those who want to give the character a new look.

At the moment, the DLC will not be on Nintendo Switch. However, they have announced reach “early” according to the developers.

How much will it cost?

The best part of this crossover is that it is completely free. We won’t have to spend any money to enjoy Buzz’s story within Minecraft.