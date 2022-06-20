Metallica makes a great appearance on The Simpsons

The Simpsons have been recognized for their large repertoire of famous guests on their series, one of them being the thrash metal band, Metallica. Find out how it was. Metallica | Font: Diffusion



The Simpsons is one of the best-known and most watched comic series in the world, with a repertoire of 33 seasons, have captivated millions of viewersThey even claim to be able to predict the future.





Homer Simpson, his wife Marge and their children Bart, Lisa and Maggie, share their daily lives and experiences with their neighbors and friends in their town of Springfield. But, sometimes they are not the only ones who appearalso celebrities from entertainment and music such as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have been turned into cartoons to interact with these characters.

One of the most famous bands in the world, could not be the exception, Metallica.

Metallica and its appearance in the Simpsons

Metallica is a band born in Los Angeles, USA, world-renowned for its thrash metal songs and record albums. That is why they are part of the 10 most famous bands that were invited to the series. Right in season 18, in the chapter «The Mook, The Chef, The Wife and Her Homer»

The members of the Metallica band James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Trujillo, recorded their voices to bring their animated characters to life, in a segment of the program, when after being refused the offer to ride Otto’s school bus, they get into Juan Topo’s truck with a band playing in the back.

James Hetfield, founder of Metallica, on that occasion performed “Master of Puppets” one of his latest creations, before Cliff Burton’s death.