Metallic bikinis are a trend this season and Kim Kardashian confirms it

kim kardashian She conquered social networks by sharing a photo session of her luxurious vacation on the beach with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson; However, love and romance were not the only things that stole the attention of the entire world, because the socialite knows how impose fashion at all times and her look in a swimsuit was no exception, as it showed that for the season of summer the metallic bikinis they are the best design.

Fashion lovers, including the model and businesswoman, know better than anyone that the metallic clothing It has been quite a sensation, especially when the fever for pants with this type of shades began. And now the summer It came as the perfect pretext to transfer these bright and intense colors to the bikinisame as many celebrities and influencers have been seen to which he joined Kim Kardashian.

Of course, as with any other look, the star of “The Kardashians” came to show off the best style to conquer beach tourist destinations and for this, it is enough to model her figure in an exclusive two piece swimsuit with details metallic and for this, there is no better color than silverespecially to show off platinum blonde hair like the one the businesswoman has worn since her scandalous time on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet in a Marilyn Monroe dress.

This bikini looks perfect from the sea. (Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian)

Through his official Instagram account, kim kardashian shared a photo session from the beach with which he anticipated the summer to show off the best style and give one of his famous fashion lectures on what to wear this season to be in trend. To do this, she brought a metallic strapless top with black details on the cups, which serve to stylize and help the silhouette look full of curves.

On the other hand, the panties of the bikini They stand out for an extra high shot with which the mother of the family forgot about the micro bikinis with which she has conquered the networks. This second piece is black and with a metallic “belt” which is ideal to maintain the same style as the top and set the trend.

With this look, in which she also wore black sandals, kim kardashian showed that the perfect option for this summer will be the metallic toned bikinis in which not only silver can be worn, but also those seasonal colors such as fuchsia, blue, green or purple, in addition to the classics such as yellow and orange, which can also have a touch of neon.

To wear bikinis like these, you don’t just have to wear one color. (Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian says that the best neckline in bikinis is strapless. (Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian)

