Meet a millionaire on Tinder; they tell him he is a gold digger | News from Mexico

The case of Allana Luke, a 23-year-old girl who has an affair with Jeff Winn, a 56-year-old millionaire she met on Tinder, went viral. The dating app brought them together and despite the attacks against her, the young woman says that she is not with him because of her fortune.

The couple, from the UK, bonded from their second date in Marbella, where Jeff gave her some diamonds for her birthday in 2020.

“I decided to increase the age range on my Tinder because I was sick of immature guys. So I set it up for 25-60 year olds, and the next day I met him. His profile made me stop as the photo of him was of him standing outside the house. His biography said that he had just finished restoring it, so I thought it would be a good story to tell, even if ours didn’t work out, “Allana Luke told international media – a testimony collected by Clarín.

The woman says that many people believe that she is only with him because of his fortune. However, she assures that it is genuine love.

“They automatically assume I’m just another girl after their money. I would still be with Jeff even if he lost the house and went bankrupt.”

She always gets nice gifts from Jeff, such as an Audi TT, a Rolex watch, designer bags and vacations in various countries, says Milenio.

However, the couple recently got engaged for something more serious. Although the young woman says that she can sign a prenuptial agreement in which she gives the rights to the mansion and thus demonstrate that she is not for money.

“I insist on the prenuptial agreement, but he doesn’t think it’s necessary. I want her to have peace of mind… My mother is very excited, she always wanted her to have this fairy tale life. She compares me to Julia Roberts from Pretty Woman, ”added the young woman.

The woman said that she is in love with him because he has a young heart:

“I am not ashamed to show my affection towards him in public. I will always hold his hand because I am proud that we are together. He may be older, but he is definitely young at heart. He used to party more than me, who prefers it home.” , plot.