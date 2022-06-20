Meadow Walker excitedly celebrates the great posthumous achievement of her father Paul Walker

Paul Walker has been announced as one of this year’s honorees with a star on the walk of fame from Hollywood. The beloved actor of ‘Fast and Furious’ passed away in 2013 but his legacy is still very present in the industry and in those who knew him.

His daughter, Meadow Walker, always remembers him with great affection and has been more than excited about this honor his father.

“Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023! Congrats Daddy! I know you your young self would never have believed it“, she celebrated excitedly.

“I also know whatand you are looking from above with your contagious smile and feeling embarrassed and grateful. You earned this and deserve it and more. I love you!”, She assured her very proud.

Walker will thus join making history on the Walk of Fame with other stars who will also receive their tribute this year such as Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, Ellen Pompeo, Lenny Kravitz or Mindy Kaling.

Also his companion from ‘Fast and Furious’, Ludacris will receive his star, thus joining other members of the family such as Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron or the director of the second John Singleton.

Paul won’t be the only one posthumous tribute of the walk in 2023, since the honor has also been granted to the actress Juanita Moore and the singer Jenni Rivera, also deceased.

“The panel has carefully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become a part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of its star on the world’s most famous promenade,” said manager Ellen K.

According to Dateline, other honorees will be Marc Anthony, John Waters, Jon Favreau, Martin Lawrence or the Jonas Brothers.

Meadow has also wanted rRemember your father for Father’s Day American calling him “my angel” with some beautiful photos of the two of them when she was little.





Meadow and his father Paul Walker | Instagram



sure you are interested

The surprising message from Meadow, Paul Walker’s daughter, in perfect Spanish that has shocked her followers