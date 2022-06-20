Meadow Posts Unpublished Photos of Her Dad Paul Walker After Earning Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Paul Walker He established himself as one of the best young actors in Hollywood thanks to his participation in the films of the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga. So he will have a tribute with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an achievement that was recognized by his daughter meadowwho congratulated him and remembered with unpublished photos.

Nobody has forgotten Paul Walker, much less his daughter, Meadow, who constantly posts messages about him on her social networks, like months ago, when she wrote to him on the day the actor would have turned 48 years old.

On this occasion, the young model returned to her social networks to share two unpublished photos of her father Paul Walker and celebrate the new recognition that Hollywood gave her father.

In the photos you can see Paul Walker as a young man enjoying a milkshake and with his peculiar smile, while in the second postcard, the actor wears a shirt and holds a small cat.

In the young woman’s text, the congratulations are read in which she mentions that possibly her father, when he was young, never imagined having a recognition of this magnitude, so she bet that Paul was “looking down with your contagious smile, feeling embarrassed and grateful.”

Following this, Meadow pointed out that his father deserves that kind of recognition and more and ended with “I love you”.

“You earned this and you deserve it and more. Love you!”. Meadow Walker

The star will be placed in 2023, but the recognition of Paul Walker has been highly applauded by the public and celebrities, such as Vin Dieselrecording colleague and best friend of the deceased actor.

Meadow celebrated Father’s Day with unseen photos of Paul Walker enjoying a family birthday. Meadow Walker/Instagram

Vin Diesel wrote that he couldn’t express what the recognition of Paul Walker means, so they would talk about it at the next family dinner he has together with the model. Let’s remember that as soon as Walker died in a car accident, Diesel became Meadow’s guardian, so he was always looking out for her.

For the same reason, Meadow was part of Vin Diesel’s family and once revealed what he sees in that family nucleus to which he joined. Despite the fact that they no longer live together, Diesel and Meadow do not lose contact and continue to interact both on social networks and outside of them.

