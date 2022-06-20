Maya, daughter of Ethan Hawke, shares the actor’s meme on Father’s Day

Digital Millennium

Through social networks, the actress of stranger things, Maya Hawke shared a meme of her father, Ethan Hawkewhere It is noted that the actor moved his son to be close to Rihanna, in a basketball game. The reactions of the users were immediate, sharing the image on different platforms.

“Happy Father’s Day specifically to Ethan Hawke making his son switch places so he can communicate with Rihanna,” he posted. user Peyton-Dix on Twitter.

The funny meme reached Maya Hawke, daughter of the famous actor and actress Umma Thurmanwho shared the hilarious image on his Instagram stories, writing “Happy Father’s Day, Dad.”

As we know, actor Ethan Hawke is a well-known figure in Hollywood due to his work as an actor, writer and director, as well as being nominated four times for the Oscars as an actor and screenwriter.

He became known for playing Todd Anderson in the film Dead Poets Society from 1989 and recently participated as the main villain of the Disney and Marvel series; moon knight and in the movie Northman by Robert Eggers.

Ethan Hawke’s family

From 1998 to 2005 he was married to actress Umma Thurman., They had two children; Maya and Levon Hawke. The couple separated in 2003, eventually divorcing in August 2005.

Ethan Hawke married for the second time in June 2008 with Ryan Shawhughes, who briefly worked as a nanny for Thurman’s children before graduating from Columbia University. The actor had two daughters with Ryan; Clementine Jane and Indiana.

For now, Ethan Hawke’s eldest daughter, Maya Hawke, begins her acting career on the hit series stranger things, which has been one of the most viewed productions on the platform in recent months. So several users have seen the remarkable resemblance and talent between father and daughter, through the screen.

