Matt Damon says his daughter taught him not to use homophobic slurs

In an interview with TheSundayTimes, published after the release of his most recent film ‘stillwater’, actor Matt Damon noted that “a few months ago” he stopped using a homophobic slur after his daughter asked him not to do it anymore.

The Oscar winner admitted that he recently dropped the use of what he calls “the slur for a homosexual” from his vocabulary. Damon told the outlet that, During a recent meal with his family, he used a homophobic slur – f*ggot -, which annoyed one of his daughters.

“The word that my daughter calls the ‘slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a child, with a different application,” he told the outlet. “I made a joke, months ago, and I received a letter from my daughter. She left the tablethe actor pointed out.

“I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie ‘Stuck on You‘” he continued. “[Ella] he went to his room and wrote a very long and beautiful treatise on how dangerous that word is. I said: ‘I withdraw the insult! I understood it’”.

Users on social networks react to the story of Matt Damon

This Sunday – August 1 – the actor became a trend on social networks after he shared his story, because several users could not understand how it took Damon, who is 50 years old and studied at Harvard, so long to realize that this word has a strong negative connotation.

“I have lost some respect for Matt Damon for two reasons: 1. Being a 51-year-old Harvard-educated person who only realized that using homophobic slurs was a bad thing *months* ago; and 2. Being dumb enough to think it was a nice story to share with the world”, wrote a user on Twitter.

I’ve lost some respect for Matt Damon for two reasons: 1. Being a 51-year-old Harvard-educated person who only realized using homophobic slurs was a bad thing *months* ago; and 2. Being foolish enough to think that it was a cute story he should share with the world. pic.twitter.com/WtudX2fGtb — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 1, 2021

“The fact that Matt Damon’s daughter had to explain to him that swearing is wrong is crazy.”someone else posted.

So let me see if I understand this correctly. Matt Damon’s daughter had to explain to him why saying a homophobic slur is unacceptable before he stopped using it… …recently? Jackass. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 1, 2021