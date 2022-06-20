Martha Stewart confesses that the Kardashians eat very little

In an interview, Martha Stewart talked about more and revealed what they eat kardashian, including momager Kris Jenner. The businesswoman and TV host will soon premiere her podcast called “The Martha Stewart Podcast,” which will be on the iHeart Radio platform.

Stewart, who is also a lifestyle expert, said that Kris once invited her to his house for lunch and that she was surprised by the food he offered her, although she did say that it had been very elegant.

(Martha Stewart/AFP)

“I ate at her house. She served me a very elegant and nice lunch, she ate very little because everyone eats very little. Khloé was with us too, and Khloé hardly ate anything because she’s a vegetarian, I think,” Martha, 80, said. And she said that the meal had consisted of a salad, a fish and a dessert.

According to Insider, Martha Stewart was surprised at how little they eat and how Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s refrigerators look like they’re on display.

“It was all very, very nice, but like I said, they didn’t eat anything,” added the lifestyle expert.

“The refrigerators were like works of art. They were very well stocked,” said Martha Stewart. “Nothing from that fridge was on my plate. They have a chef and they were trying out a new chef when I was there. That was interesting and they seemed very happy with her.”