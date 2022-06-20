‘Mamitas Club’ will represent Mexico in the ‘Pokémon UNITE’ international tournament and it is not the club you are thinking

‘Pokémon UNITE’ kicked off an official qualifier tournament that will ultimately see the winning teams collide by zone in London, and the team that will represent Mexico will be ‘Mammies Club’. Each of the top eight regional teams that made it to the finals was rewarded, with first place winning the sum of $20,000.

The tournament consists of a five-member team competition in the “tournament mode” of ‘Pokémon UNITE’. Qualifiers were formed during each month from February of this year to mid-June, where players could participate in the versions of Nintendo Switch, iOS or Android.

In our case, the regional tournament focused only on Mexico, while in other parts of the world such as Europe, South America, and Oceania, their qualifiers included more than two countries. Sixteen teams will meet in the final, which has a prize pool totaling half a million dollars and where the best team will take 100 thousand dollars.

The first five places in Mexico were the following:

‘Mammies Club’ : First place, with a prize of 20 thousand dollars .

: First place, with a prize of . ‘Pokechampions’ : Second place, with a prize of 10 thousand dollars .

: Second place, with a prize of . ‘Brave Birds Silver’ : Third place, with a prize of 4 thousand dollars .

: Third place, with a prize of . ‘Howling Wolves Alola’ : Fourth place, with a prize of $2,500 .

: Fourth place, with a prize of . ‘Chilakires’: Fifth place, with a prize of $2,500.

Mexico already has a representative, MAMITAS CLUB! He takes the tickets for the Pokémon UNITE World Cup.

And yes, the representatives of our country will bear the name of the famous nightclub located in Puebla, which has gone viral in recent years. Despite this, it must be made clear that it is not an official team of this popular establishment. The final in London does not yet have a date, but we will have to be vigilant to support the national team.