Madness for buying the access bracelets to the court of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Last Wednesday one of the most anticipated verdicts of recent times was reached: the one that would decide the end of the chaotic relationship of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, faced long before they signed their divorce in 2016 after being married for just 15 months. Depp sued his ex-wife and accused him of having committed a crime of defamation by publishing an article in the newspaper Washington Post in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of one of her ex-partners. The actress never named the actor, but he assured that those statements ended up ruining his life and his career; with the jury finally agreeing.

As reported by the portal TMZ, the most mediatic trial of recent times continues to be one of the main topics of conversation in any forum, and anything that has intervened in the process is coveted. The lucky ones who were lucky enough to attend the trial between the couple have not wasted time, and are auctioning off their bracelets to the highest bidder.



Every day, Depp fans flocked to the doors hoping to get one of the 100 bracelets that gave access to the courtroom. Kevin Dietsch / AFP

The case was tried in the courts of Fairfax County, Virginia (USA), which was an opportunity for the little more than 20,000 inhabitants of the city to see their lives completely revolutionized, but also for them to start a “fight ” with the actor’s followers, coming from all corners of the country, who were looking for an opportunity to be able to attend as a public during the trial, to which only 100 people were allowed to enter, including the press; They received a bracelet with the date of the trial and the order of access, which has now become one of the most sought-after pieces on Internet auction sites.

read also

It seems crazy, but according to the aforementioned portal and incredible as it may seem, prices almost reach 4,500 euros in the most ambitious auctions, with the minimum seen being around 45 euros per bracelet.



There are prices of all kinds, with some dates more quoted than others. eBay

Some bracelets that, as if they were typical of a festival, are causing a real madness among the fans of the interpreters, being the bracelets of May 23 and 26 the most coveted, since they were the days that Depp and Heard performed his most explosive statements. Fans try to attract all kinds of buyers, even trying to sell them as if they were some kind of “historical” item to have for posterity.

The bracelets are reaching prices from 50 to 4500 euros

A memory of the most mediatic trial that is remembered in recent times, with Johnny Depp achieving the impossible mission to prove that Amber Heard acted with malice when she wrote her opinion piece and presented herself as a victim of domestic violence, for which she has been convicted to pay compensation to her ex-husband of almost ten million euros. The jury also determined that Depp had committed defamation against her, although her payment will be somewhat less, not exceeding two million euros.

The harassment of Amber Heard

A fundraiser that will surely not benefit Amber Heard, who has already denounced in court how she has been living the most horrible face of fame for years, since Johnny Depp’s fans attack her mercilessly every day.



Amber Heard denounced in court the incessant harassment she is suffering at the hands of Depp fans. MICHAEL REYNOLDS / AFP

They insult me, humiliate me, threaten me every day… Although all I do is come to this room, sit down, see how the worst parts of my life are in the public domain, all that I have experienced is used to humiliate me”, the actress confessed, moved, “People want to kill me, and they tell me every day.”

“My hands are shaking, I wake up screaming,” she confessed, her voice cracking, “I have to live with the trauma and all the damage that has been done to me. My friends, my partners, my doctors have rules about how to interact with me, how to touch me. I don’t come here to laugh or make jokes. This is horrible, painful, humiliating for any human being to go through.”