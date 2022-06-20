Luis Miguel Is there more than one Sun of Mexico?

It is said that to live in peace and without being followed by photographers, Luis Miguel has several doubles. Photo: Getty

Luis Miguel is considered one of the best singers in the world. The eldest son of Luisito Rey and Marcela Basteri began his career as a child, and also achieved fame at a very young age. With stardom, the interpreter of The girl in the blue bikini You also lost your privacy. Her life as a teenager, his nights out, the romances she had, all were widely reported by the press. The singer, although friendly with the press during his promotional tours, evades questions about his life. Controversy and mystery have also surrounded him: the disappearance of his mother, the confirmation of his paternity of Michelle Salas, his first-born, his love affairs with celebrities such as Sofia Vergara, MariahCareyy Mirka Dellanoshis union and subsequent separation from Aracely Arámbula, mother of his two children, Miguel and Daniel, and his health and financial problems, are topics that he never touches on with the media.

The doubles of Luis Miguel

In order to escape from fans, journalists, paparazzi and facilitate their movement when going to concerts, the Sun of Mexico uses doubles, at least that is what versions that circulate on the Internet assure. In Argentina, media assured that on a concert tour the singer looked blonder, with more hair and with visible physical differences. But the great unknown is if these doubles of the singer have ever been on stage to give their shows.

A rumor assures that this has happened. The myth says that, during a presentation of Luis Miguel In 2010 in San Luis, Argentina, 40 minutes into the show, the singer complained of problems with the sound and decided to withdraw. His place was taken by Andrés Rey, one of the best imitators of the star, who finished the recital. It is stated that, years later, the impersonator acknowledged the event, but did not give details due to the confidentiality agreement that he signed, but hinted that it happened more than once.