Lucero surprised by kissing Mijares

bright Star surprised to kiss Mijares in full concert, they were the most popular couple at the time, it is known that they have an excellent relationship after they separated since 2011. After 11 years of estrangement, the former couple is touring together “Until it was done to us”.

It is said that they decided to have a good relationship for the sake of their children, Lucero and Jose ManuelHowever, almost a decade after their divorce was announced, they decide to return to the stage together, showing that they are great friends and can live together without any problem, even their daughter has been seen Lucerito accompanying them at the concert, who has also stolen looks and applause for his evident talent as a singer.

They were in the middle of one of their performances when the singer gave her ex-partner a kiss on the cheek and although this had already happened before, what surprised everyone was the reaction of Mijares.

WE HAD A COLD KISS REPEAT! WE HAD A COLD KISS!!!! THE FACES HAHAHAHA #LuceroYMijares #HastaQueSeNosHazoAN pic.twitter.com/dVKXH5OcHN — Arimeé🦋✨ (@arimee) June 18, 2022

the kiss of bright Star took him by surprise and the gestures he made Manuel Mijares they betrayed him in front of the audience that was at the concert, if not, also in front of the cameras that managed to capture this moment.

The comments of the netizens could not be missing where they express their good wishes to the former couple, wishing for a possible return.

“Those faces mean that he likes me”, “I love this couple”, “Something tells me that they will return”, “The tenderness with which he kissed her, I’m dying”.

Despite the good wishes that fans have expressed to resume their relationship, both are dating other people. The singer is currently with Guadalupe de la Vegawhile the America’s Bride maintains a courtship of several years with the businessman michel kuri.