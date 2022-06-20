‘Love Life’: everything you need to know about the second season of the HBO romantic series before its premiere

It was a pleasant surprise in the world of series last year. love life It arrived on HBO in May and managed, with its absence of conflicts and its innocent and not very cynical vision of love, to win over viewers. It was the first original production of hbo max, the service that arrives in Spain on October 26, and its renewal was announced days after the first episodes were released. We tell you everything you need to know about the second before its imminent launch.

What will the second season of ‘Love Life’ be about?

It doesn’t make much sense here to make a reminder of what the first season was, because love life she comes back, yes, but she does it completely changed. To begin with, the protagonist of her is no longer Darby, the character she brought to life. Anna Kendrick. The series completely shifts the focus and instead of being narrated from the perspective of a young, single, white woman, it is told from the point of view of a black, single man, Marcus.

The series will try to show what life is like in New York for a man who has just become single and works in a bookstore. Marcus has nothing to do with Darby, although there is a common point that will be detailed at the beginning of the chapters, and his story will be a completely new one. The production created by Sam Boyd was originally planned as an anthology, so the seasons to come would not necessarily be connected in any way with Darby or Marcus either.

Who will be in your cast?

Though Anna Kendrick will have a testimonial presence (she also participates as a producer), it cannot be considered that she will be part of the cast of the second season of love life. On the contrary, it will be William JacksonHarper who takes over by playing Marcus. They will also be Jessica Williams, Chris Powell, punky johnson either Leslie Bibb.

Can you see his trailer?

Yes.

When it premieres?

The October 28 The first three chapters arrive at HBO Max.