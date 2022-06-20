Love and Thunder’ starts pre-sale in Mexico and announces exclusive preview
One of the most anticipated films of the moment is “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which began its presale, in the early hours of this Monday, June 20, in theaters in Mexico. However, this was not what only excited the fans of the god and goddess of thunder, but the announcement of an exclusive preview in our country.
One day before the pre-sale, the two most important cinema chains announced, through their social networks, that Mexico will have an exclusive preview in some cinemas of the Mexican Republic on July 6th, two days before his international departure, which is scheduled for the 8th of the same month. Something that excited the followers of this story starring Chris Hemsworth.
Although it was thought that there would be a drop in online ticketing systems, as happened with the tapes “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, it has not happened until now. moment
Directed by Taika Waititi, who was also in charge of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017). The film marks the return of Natalie Portman as the Goddess of thunder and follows in the footsteps of ‘Avengers: Endgamee’, which ended with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) adrift after the fall of his Asgard realm, leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxywho apparently will also be a central piece in the new Marvel tape.
According to the film’s synopsis, “Thor he finds himself on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as hat (Christian bale), the butcher of Gods, who seeks their extinction.
“To combat the threat, Thor ask for help from Valkyrie Queen, Korg and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who, to Thor’s surprise, can wield his magic hammer. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”
The story of L.ove and thunder” is based on the comic “TI have Mighty Thor”. The original story is not something that the Marvel Universe is used to showing us, since far from being something romantic, it is a tragedy. The question here is whether the history of the comic will be respected or Marvel will do a reinterpretation of him, something that is recurring in the MCU.