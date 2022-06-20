Love and Thunder’ starts pre-sale in Mexico and announces exclusive preview

One of the most anticipated films of the moment is “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which began its presale, in the early hours of this Monday, June 20, in theaters in Mexico. However, this was not what only excited the fans of the god and goddess of thunder, but the announcement of an exclusive preview in our country.

One day before the pre-sale, the two most important cinema chains announced, through their social networks, that Mexico will have an exclusive preview in some cinemas of the Mexican Republic on July 6th, two days before his international departure, which is scheduled for the 8th of the same month. Something that excited the followers of this story starring Chris Hemsworth.

Although it was thought that there would be a drop in online ticketing systems, as happened with the tapes “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, it has not happened until now. moment