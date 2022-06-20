Los Angeles FC launches offer for Jonathan Rodríguez; America has the advantage

The former cement player has another proposal from the MLS, but in La Liga MX his return would be closer.

Days go by and the arrival of Jonathan Cabecita Rodríguez in America seems imminent, becausenow his team Al Nassr has another option apart from the Azulcremas and even a formal proposal, but those from Coapa would have the lead.

This is Los Angeles FC who, despite having offered the Arab team, has not yet received a formal response.. But his future is closer to Liga MX than to MLS.

According to Super Deportivo, the negotiations with the Eagles have not reached a good agreement because the Cabecita’s contract has been the impediment and it is that the amount proposed by those from Coapa is not what the footballer wants, but there is an open dialogue between both parties.

Cruz Azul did not want it and the fans claim it

Today this situation has bothered the fans of Cruz Azul, because Cabecita is the last idol that left the celestial institution and they hoped that his return would take place with the light blue team, with whom he raised the ninth a year ago.

It is said that Rodríguez’s representative did have an approach with the cement directive, but they would have ruled it out from the beginning. Rodríguez arrived in Mexico to play with Santos Laguna and later with La Maquina.

