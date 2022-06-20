‘Lightyear’ debuts at the Spanish box office with more than a million euros, but without surpassing ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

In the case of the new Pixar film, perhaps the number would be lower than expected, but at the same time, being from Pixar and an animated feature film, the tour in theaters is expected to be long and not limited to a few weeks between the most viewed. We talk about Lightyearthe spin-off of one of the most charismatic characters in toy story and that, according to the still provisional data of ComScore Movies UKwould have raised in its first weekend almost 1.2 million euros.

It was released in 369 theaters and, in total, was shown on 1,204 screens. With an average of 1,865 euros per screen, his average was the best of the weekendabove the 1,232 of the other great blockbuster in theaters, Jurassic World: Dominion. Although the third installment of the new Jurassic trilogy is still the highest grossing in Spain with 2.2 million more to enter their coffers.

With respect to Lightyearthe total collected globally would be 85.6 million dollars (about 81.4 million euros), of which 51 correspond to the North American market. Data also below expectations. In the United States the forecast was that debuted with about 70 million dollars.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. In its second weekend, the closing of the trilogy of Jurassic World revenue drops by 50 percent in relation to that of the previous weekend, that of his debut. Something usual in a blockbuster of these characteristics. Even so, its data in Spanish cinemas are impressive with more than 9.3 million euros obtained in less than two weeks. Its objective, to approach the figures of its two predecessors, to 20 million or more.

Nicolas Cage is Nicolas Cage. Action and comedy is the proposal offered by the new actor in The unbearable weight of a huge talenton stages in Mallorca and with Paco Leon playing the villain It debuted in fifth place at the box office, collecting 63,810 euros. It premiered in 102 cinemas, was projected on 112 screens and its average box office receipts were 570 euros. Very far from the figures of Jurassic World: Dominion either Lightyear, but the fourth best average of all the movies in theaters.

Those who least noticed a drop in their collection. The Spanish five wolves and the North American blockbuster Top Gun: Maverickare the ones that least saw how ticket sales fell even after several weeks of exhibition. 28 and 29 percent less, respectively, compared to the previous weekend.

The ten highest grossing in Spain (from June 17 to 19)

1- Jurassic World: Dominion. 2,245,004 euros (and in eleven days, 9,332,069 euros and 1,424,529 spectators).

2-Lightyear. 1,187,516 euros and 183,459 spectators in three days.

3 – Top Gun: Maverick. 531,966 euros (and in 25 days, 6,324,689 euros and 913,937 viewers).

4 – Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. 110,378 euros (and in 45 days, 12,584,311 euros and 1,908,246 spectators).

5 – The unbearable weight of a huge talent. 63,966 euros and 9,114 spectators in three days.

6 – Everything at once everywhere. 38,081 euros (and in 17 days, 343,868 euros and 53,258 spectators).

7 – The kitchen brigade. 37,970 euros and 5,782 spectators in three days.

8 – Sonic 2: The movie. 34,192 euros (and in 80 days, 7,599,623 euros and 1,264,699 viewers).

9 – Five wolves. 32,140 euros (and in 31 days, 534,453 euros and 88,196 spectators).

10- The bad guys. 30,328 euros (and in 94 days, 6,926,737 euros and 1,155,160 viewers).

