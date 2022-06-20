Lightyear: 5 scenes of most famous lesbian kisses in cinema | The black swan, The watermelon woman, Blue is the warmest color, Disobedience, Carol | Cinema and series

“Lightyear”, the latest bet pixar for your franchise “Toystory”, has been surrounded by controversy before and during its premiere. Initially, it was announced that the film was banned in as many as 14 Middle Eastern countries, due to a section of its footage showing the kiss between two female characters. Now, at least in Peru, the most recent controversy was caused by Cineplanet and its ‘warning’ of content with “gender ideology” in the film.

Clearly, the fact unleashed chaos on networks and led to a tireless debate, especially on Twitter. Of course, although after several hours of lighting a cyber bonfire, the chain issued a brief statement of apology to the public, when thousands of reactions had already been generated among fans of the saga and potential viewers.

However, and although the situation did trigger a stir, this was not the first and it will not be the last time that filmmakers and audiences find themselves involved in a similar position. In fact, this is the reason why we have prepared a list of 5 most memorable lesbian kiss scenes on the big screen.

Alisha Hawthorne is introduced as a homosexual character in “Lightyear.” Photo: Pixar

“The Black Swan” – Darren Aronofsy (2010)

natalie portman is about to return to theaters with the highly anticipated premiere of “Thor 4″. However, long before she wielded Mjolnir and became a powerful superhero, the actress brought to life a fierce ballet dancer.

It is clear that having Aronofsy as the director of the film would bring great plot twists, especially considering that the protagonist gradually transforms into a disturbing black swan. Still, no one saw his unexpected and fleeting erotic encounter with Mila Kunis coming.

At one point in the film, the casual glances ceased to be mere hints to give way to one of the most talked about scenes in the film, which leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination, in addition to including passionate kisses that perhaps not even Jane Foster (the Portman’s character in the MCU) has run into Thor.

“The watermelon woman” – Cheryl Dunye (1996)

According to the MovieWeb portal, this 1996 film marked a very important milestone, as it was the first feature film written and directed by an African-American lesbian filmmaker: Cheryl Dunye. The filmmaker not only acts as the head of her production, but she is also the writer and protagonist.

Curiously, the plot brings us closer to a woman named Cheryl, a young lesbian who works in a video store to finance the project of her dreams: a documentary about a black actress from the 1930s subjugated to the roles of mother.

The ups and downs of life lead our star to Diana, a client who later becomes his romantic interest and with whom he had a torrid kiss, while enjoying an unforgettable date.

“Disobedience” – Sebastián Lelio (2017)

This movie brings together two famous faces from the MCU: Rachel Weisz (“Black Widow”) and Rachel McAdams (“Doctor Strange”). Both give life to women whose paths cross due to tragic circumstances.

Following the death of her father, Ronita (Weisz) returns to her Orthodox Jewish community to attend the funeral. But her congregation doesn’t look favorably on her, for which she is forced to move in with Esti (McAdams), who then confesses her feelings for him and closes with a tender kiss.

“The life of Adele” – Abdellatif Kechiche (2013)

The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Jul March. The story follows Adele, an aspiring painter, and her relationship with Emma from their teenage years to adulthood.

Everything went without major eventualities, until one day Emma sees Adele walking by on the street and can’t stop thinking about her. Then, by chance, they meet in a lesbian bar and strike up a friendship. As the two get closer, the long-awaited moment arrives when they share a passionate kiss, with the sunlight caressing their faces.

Carol – Todd Haynes (2015)

This romantic drama won the hearts of fans of LGBTQ+ stories way back in 2015, and with good reason. The plot of this period production took us to the central couple, from the moment they exchanged glances for the first time, without foreshadowing that a bittersweet journey would follow for them.

It’s at the New Year’s Eve celebration that aspiring photographer Therese and elderly housewife Carol find their undeniable chemistry reaches its peak. After a few moments of intense eye contact in the mirror, the lady gives Therese a passionate kiss.