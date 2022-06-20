Leonardo DiCaprio: who have been his girlfriends

1/16

Leonardo Dicaprio is a star in every sense of the word. In addition to his participation in legendary films, which range from titles such as titanica, The wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator either the revenant -the latter the one that gave him his well-deserved and long-awaited Oscar-, is a seasoned defender of the environment, a cause that has led him to undertake multiple initiatives and join his voice to that of Greta Thunberg. Along with his fruitful career in the seventh art and activism, the actor has stood out for his discreet, but not secret love history. Currently, he is in a relationship with Camila Morrone, who a few days ago celebrated his 25th birthday; His solid courtship with the Argentine model has brought back to the public eye old romances that left an indelible mark on him and made him one of Hollywood’s leading men.



