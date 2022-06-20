Kylie Jenner shares two more photos of her son whose name is still unknown

It seems that Kylie Jenner has wanted to carry her second motherhood in a completely different way than how she carried her daughter Stormi. Although she did not publicly announce that she was going to be a mother until days after giving birth; This second time she made it public in the third month of pregnancy, as is more common, thus living a pregnancy under the public spotlight. On the other hand, although when her first child was born, she began to share many photos of the little girl on social networks; This has not been the case with her second child, about whom more or less little is known since she was born on February 2, 2022.

Five days after birth, the businesswoman publicly announced the name she had chosen for him: Wolf Webster. A decision who knows if hasty or poorly thought out, but days later Kylie shared with the world that it was time for them to stop calling her son Wolf because it wasn’t called that anymore. Since then, 137 days after his birth -which is 4 months and 17 days- There has been no word yet on the real name of Kris Jenner’s eleventh grandson.

137 days since the little one was born

And not only that, but also it is not that he has been seen much since then. In fact, there is still not a single paparazzi photo of Kylie Jenner with her son. Nor has she shared much more on her social networks, her fans being very conformist with the little she shows them. Which was exactly what happened last Sunday, June 19, coinciding with Father’s Day in the United States.

Travis Scott with his two children | Photo: Instagram

Out of nowhere, Kim Kardashian’s sister shared a strange photo on her Instagram account to congratulate her partner and father of her children, Travis Scott, in which she is seen lying on the bed while eating some noodles. And he’s not alone but Stormi sleeps next to him and the little ex Wolf also rests on his chest. Do you see his face? Well no, because Kylie covered it up with a brown heart. What are you playing, Kylie?

Travis Scott and his second son, whose name is still unknown | Photo: Instagram

And this was not the only one. Also to congratulate her partner, she shared another photograph in which you see father and son with the same sneakersan image very similar to the one I use to congratulate him on his birthday and in which it can be seen by making a comparison that the little boy whose name we still do not know has grown a lot in these months in which hardly anything has been known about him.