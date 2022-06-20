Kylie Jenner shares sweet photo of Travis Scott with her children

Kylie Jenner surprised with a tender photo of her baby, who is held by Travis Scott. La socialite shared the tender postcard on their social networks on the occasion ofl Father’s Day.

In the snapshot, the rapper appears lying in bed eating noodles while his baby rests on his chest. Along with the musician, you can also see Stormy Webster, four years old, taking a nap.

“Happy father’s day, daddy, we love you,” postedor Kylie who does not usually share images of her baby, now in her body, although she opted for a heart emoji to cover her face.

The baby was registered with the name Wolf, but a few days after the announcement, Kylie announced that they were changing it, because “it just didn’t suit her” and she will share her baby’s name when she feels ready to do so.

Jenner has focused her Instagram posts on her fitness progress and He shows his followers that four months after the birth of his son “he has no days off” in the gym.

“Been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time around so it slows down my workouts but I’m on a mission to get strong again,” she captioned a photo of a treadmill.