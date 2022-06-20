Kylie Jenner posts a photo of Travis Scott with her two children

While Kylie Jenner usually posts the cutest photos with little Stormi, Travis Scott rarely takes to Instagram to share content related to his children. That is why the couple’s fans have been very touched by the last ‘post’ of the businesswoman, since it is a nice family picture starring Travis, Stormi and the couple’s second baby, whose arrival has had a positive impact on their relationship.

June 19 is Father’s Day in the United States and, to celebrate such an important date, Kylie published an ideal photo. It is an image that shows Travis Scott lying in bed eating noodles while the baby rests on your chest. Next to them, little Stormi is taking a nap. How cute!

Kylie Jenner doesn’t usually share photos of her second baby. In fact, the only images we have seen of the little one never include her face, but rather focus on her feet or hands. We have also seen her in a drawing that Kris Jenner shared, but little else. The new image of the little one shows her entire body, something that has caught everyone’s attention.

“The cutest photo I’ve ever seen,” writes one follower, while another believes “this photo is perfect.” Others have limited themselves to putting the ’emojis’ of the heart, expressing how ideal this beautiful family image seems to them. We couldn’t agree more with all of them.

Four months after his birth, the baby is still nameless (at least, as far as we know). Originally, the boy was going to be called Wolf, but they finally decided to change it because “it just didn’t suit him,” Kylie said. Will they reveal to us what his name is soon? We are dying of curiosity.

