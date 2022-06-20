Kylie Jenner congratulated Travis Scott on Father’s Day 2022 with a photo of him with Stormi and their second child | Famous
However, since then there have been few times that the reality TV star has shown her baby.
Instead, she has focused attention on how difficult her postpartum period and recovery of her figure was.
In mid-March, the businesswoman assured on her Instagram account that the weeks after giving birth “it has not been easy (…) it is not easy mentally, physically or spiritually… it is crazy.”
On that occasion, the mother also assured that she was having a hard time resuming her exercise regimen, but she tried not to put pressure on herself to regain her previous weight and, instead, reminded herself that her body had been capable of gestating a human being.
Kylie Jenner has been very discreet with the identity of her youngest son
Although her first-born leads such a public life that she could be considered a mini-celebrity, with her second child, the model has decided to keep a much more private profile.
To begin with, it must be remembered that he has not released his name, because in the middle of last March he announced through his Instagram account that the little boy would no longer be called Wolf, as he had announced after his birth.
In addition, 4 months after the birth of their second child, neither Kylie Jenner nor Travis Scott have shown their faces on social networks: the few images they have shared of the baby are of their hands or feet.
Even at the wedding of her sister Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker, she attended without the month-old boy and without her partner.
Kylie Jenner shared a photo of Stormi and her son
The youngest of the Kardashian clan celebrated Father’s Day inside her home, as she revealed on social networks.
In his Instagram stories, he published a short video in which balloons that spelled “Happy Father’s Day” can be distinguished, while his daughter played in the garden with an older woman, whose face could not be distinguished.
In the patio of her home there were also easels for painting so that the little girl and perhaps some guests could bring out their creativity.
In addition, Kylie Jenner gave her followers a glimpse into her family life, sharing a photo of Travis Scott lying next to Stormi, with their baby on her lap and a bowl of noodles on top of him.
However, once again taking care of the privacy of the youngest of his family, he covered his face with an emoticon of a brown heart.
The 24-year-old businesswoman occupied the bottom of the photo to congratulate the father of her children on her day and the rapper replied in the comments section with “I love you” in English and with heart emoticons.