Kourtney Kardashian wears Travis Barker even in her underwear and this is the proof

With their daring public displays of love, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They have become one of the couples that has attracted the most media attention.

Since their relationship was made public, the couple has not ceased to amaze. They recently married in a luxurious castle in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their family and closest friends.

Kourtney and Travis have left their fans speechless on more than one occasion, by maintaining a very open relationship and they are not limited to sharing videos or photos that caused a great scandal.

On this occasion, the musician used his Instagram stories to show off the underwear worn by his wife Kourtney Kardashian. It is a delicate piece of lace lingerie, but what caught the most attention is that it has her name embroidered on it.

delicate white lingerie it was decorated with golden flowers and the name of Travis embroidered with blue thread and although this is a very intimate image, it is not one of the most daring that the couple has shared on their social networks.

They recently posed for an advertising campaign for a vegan chicken brand, in which Kourtney and Travis They exude sensuality in each of the shots, which they shared on their social networks.