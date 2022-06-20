Kourtney Kardashian wears lingerie named after Travis Barker

If we had to describe the relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, we would have it very clear: passionate The couple has always been very affectionate in public (sometimes too much), like when they kissed ‘hot’ at the Met Gala, or that other time they had an intimate moment at the Oscars thinking they weren’t. recording. Well, this time around, Travis has gone above and beyond by posting a photo of the Kourtney Kardashian sexy lingerie, a very special piece. And when you see it, you will understand why we say it.

The photo published by the Blink-182 drummer is a close-up of his wife’s underwear: white and gold floral lace lingerie. But without a doubt, the special touch is provided by the letters in blue, in which you can read Travis’s name. This couple will never cease to amaze us.

Travis BarkerInstagram

Despite the intimate image, it is far from the most daring we have seen of the couple. Do you remember that image in which Travis touches Kourtney’s ass in a ‘photocall’? But this is not all, and weeks ago they shared an image in which clothes are scattered on the ground, letting their followers know how sexually active they are.

Now we have no doubts: Kourtney and Travis are the hottest couple of our era. What will be next? Knowing them, we will soon find out.

