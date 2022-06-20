Kourtney Kardashian: 10 looks that sum up her unique (and a little rebellious) style

kourtney kardashian is known for various reasons: for being the creator of the web “poosh”, due to its appearance in various realityfor his participation in campaigns such as calvin kleinfor her talent in decoration, for her recent wedding with the punk rock drummer Travis Barker and, of course, for his impeccable style when it comes to dressing.

A little over a year ago, KK began his relationship with Barker. Then she would come wedding in vegas the day after the Grammys, where they were once again crowned with their looks. The oldest of the Kardashian sisters wore a piece of Dolce and Gabbana on her wedding day, completely avoiding the typical dress. A mini design, straps, ivory color and a microveil that finished giving the touch to Kourtney’s bridal look. So is she, risks but always maintains its essence.

Because if there’s one thing we can say about Kourtney, it’s that loves to break the rulesand this is reflected in each of her outfits: she is able to mix different styles and turn them into a “kardashian supertrend”. In her wardrobe there is no lack of basic garments such as bikers, corsetsleather garments, pieces cut out or transparencies. And, of course, there is a color that is the clear protagonist: the black.

Today we review with 10 images the idyllic looks of kourtney kardashian who have already created a school. From leather and transparencies, to latex suits. We start.