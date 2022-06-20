Kim Kardashian thong covers very little: illegal B-side

Kim Kardashian shocked the world of social networking by posting a photograph of wearing a mind-boggling thong that covers very little.

Kim Kardashian is certainly one of the most famous women in the world. She soon became a world-class star, there are also television series that deal with the story of her and that of her family. The native of Los Angeles she has not only made sexy calendars, but has also taken part in countless television programs and started a very lucrative entrepreneurial business.

Kardashian, for example, has a line of jewelry, perfume and clothing. Kim is obviously super followed up Instagram: his photographs often and willingly go beyond the limits. This afternoon, the American star posted a picture of her wearing a shocking thong costume.

TO NOT MISS ANY UPDATES FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian, thong too thin: illegal side B

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Sara Croce: Legs crossed and shoulder pad dropped, warm evening not only for her! PHOTO

Kim Kardashian has a heart attack on Instagram: her latest click has bewitched the web with its unstoppable explosiveness. The entrepreneur is on the beach, a few steps from the wonderful sea which makes the background spectacular. The 41-year-old shows off her entire repertoire: legs from fear and sill to scream.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Maddalena Corvaglia “I see lemons under the shirt” the yellow dress doesn’t hide! PHOTO

The Los Angeles native decides to offer a breathtaking shot of her space B-side. The thong is a dental floss and covers very little: her buttocks are in fact completely uncovered. Boom of likes for the post: in a few hours they arrived well 4 million little hearts and lots of comments.