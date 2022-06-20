Kim Kardashian, the sweet dedication to Kanye West: “The best father”

Sunday June 19 in America it is celebrated the father’s Day; There were many social greetings from the web stars, but one in particular did not go unnoticed. Kim Kardashian through a story on Instagram wished her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, father of her four children, happy birthday.

The love story between two of the most influential characters of the last decade has come to an end after seven years of marriage. The two formalized the divorce in January 2022 after a year of separation, caused by some difficulties that the two faced. But if Kim managed to recover shortly after the divorce, it seems to be more difficult for the rapper. The star of “walking with the Kardashians“, In fact, she is already busy with comedian Pete Davidson.

The two began their dating in October 2021, making it official on Instagram only in March. At the beginning of their story, however, Kanye West he couldn’t help but express his disappointment through digs which he posted on Instagram, until the comedian posted a screenshot of a conversation between him and the rapper regarding Kim and the children.

Kim Kardashian Kanye West: the sweet dedication to her ex-husband

Shortly after the breakup between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the two seemed not to be in good blood. But the recent post of the Instagram star shows something else. “Thank you for being the best father to our children and for loving them as you do! Happy Father’s Day YeShe wrote, praising the rapper’s qualities. Kim then did not miss the opportunity to also remember her father Robert, who passed away at the age of 59 in 2003, and Caitlyn Jenner, stepfather who raised her and her famous sisters.