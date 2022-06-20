Kim Kardashian congratulates Kanye and Caitlyn on Father’s Day

The 50 shortest celebrities: they measure less than 1.60

celebrities without makeup

In much of the world, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. This being so, many ‘celebrities’ took the opportunity yesterday to congratulate their respective ones through Instagram, and in the case of Kim Kardashian, her ‘stories’ aroused some ‘hype’. The reason?The ‘celeb’ addressed her father Rob, her ‘stepfather’ Caitlyn, who raised her, and Kanye, the father of her children.

“The children asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you are in heaven. And they have given me the most ‘monis’ suggestions. I miss you and I love you with all my soul,” he wrote in his ‘stories’.

She also thanked Caitlyn for her role by posting several photos and the caption, “Thank you for raising us and being the best ‘step dad’.”

With this story, Kim congratulates her father. @kimkardashianInstagram

This one is dedicated to Caitlyn. @kimkardashianInstagram

And the one that has generated the most debate, taking into account their recent separation (legally in March 2021, more than a year has passed, ‘wow’) and problems of harassment and custody, is the one that directs Kanye, with several photos in which he appears with the children they share. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye,” he wrote.

In the images he appears with his children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with a jovial and very happy attitude:

@kimkardashianInstagram

Since Kim was related to Pete Davidson we had not seen any such special approach from the businesswoman, so fans understand that in his role as father, Kanye is still a 10. And we are happy, of course. .

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is a lifestyle and pop culture journalist, but the truth is that she would live on the same street as the Kardashians and would be Jennifer Aniston’s ‘BFF’ if her mother had let her be an actress.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io