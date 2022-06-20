Kim Kardashian congratulated Kanye West on Father’s Day 2022: he dedicated a beautiful message to him | Famous

For 7 years, the couple charmed the entertainment world with their extravagances, red carpet appearances and 4 children together, but the love came to an end.

What few anticipated was that their separation would be the most complicated, especially by the rapper, who, once he learned that the model and businesswoman had found love again, showed aggressive behavior against her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social networks.

Months after these problems, the exes seem to be on much better terms.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were caught together at a basketball game of their daughter North

On June 18, the former couple showed that supporting their children is what matters most to them at the moment, as they were photographed by paparazzi in a gym near Thousand Oaks, California.

There, both met to see their eldest daughter North play in a basketball league for children, according to ‘TMZ’.

According to some witnesses present at the sporting event, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sat close but not together and exchanged a few words from time to time, although they tried to keep a low profile.

Kim Kardashian congratulated Kanye West on Father’s Day 2022

The next day, the reality show star dedicated her Instagram stories to some of the most relevant men in her family: Rob Kardashian (her dad), Caitlyn Jenner (who was her stepfather before transitioning as a trans woman) and Kanye himself. West.

She published two photos of her ex-husband playing with their 4 children. About the first one, she wrote:

“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father’s Day, Ye!”

However, details of how the rapper and his descendants spent this day are unknown.

Kim Kardashian assured that her marriage to Kanye West was very difficult

In recent months, the rapper has publicly shown his more complex side, but inside his home it may have been even more difficult to cope.

At least that’s how the businesswoman let her see the final episode of the reality show ‘The Kardashians’, which aired on June 16, in which she commented to her sister Khloé:

“If people knew what my relationship (with Kanye West) was really like, they’d wonder ‘how did it last so long?’ but I can live in peace with myself knowing I did everything humanly possible to make it work.”